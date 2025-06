Episcopal Church holds quilt show Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

A quilt show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

The event features vintage quilts and handmade gifts by fabric crafter Dianne Blossom of Nehalem. There will also be light refreshments and lunch available for purchase. All sales will benefit the church.