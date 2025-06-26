Community Notes: June 26, 2025 Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

FRIDAY

Clatsop Quilters’ Guild Quilt Show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Warrenton Grade School, 820 SW Cedar Ave. in Warrenton.

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Kiwanis Club of Saddle Mountain — 5:30 p.m., Fultano’s Pizza, 620 Olney Ave. For information, call Tracy MacDonald at 503-470-1038 or Dan Arnoth at 503-338-0799.

Seaside Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.

SATURDAY

Clatsop Quilters’ Guild Quilt Show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Warrenton Grade School, 820 SW Cedar Ave. in Warrenton.

Karaoke — For information, call 503-738-7911.

SUNDAY

Clatsop Quilters’ Guild Quilt Show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Warrenton Grade School, 820 SW Cedar Ave. in Warrenton.

MONDAY

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Pinochle Group — Looking for players. For information, call 503-869-2390.

Astoria Rotary Club — For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org.

Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.

Astoria Toastmasters — For information, go to toastmasters.org or call Christa Svensson at 206-790-2869.

TUESDAY

Stewardship Quilting Group — Help needed for charity quilting and sewing. Donations of material always appreciated. For information, call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.

Do Nothing Club — Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday. Lorna (cook) 503-298-3437, no lunch Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day.

Astoria-Warrenton Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.

Astoria Lions Club — 11:30 a.m., Lions and visitors meet at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St. For information, contact Ray Montgomery at 971-286-8009 or go to facebook.com/LionsClubAstoria.

Bras2Moms Fitting — Free nursing bras and/or tanks to mothers. A $5 donation is requested, not required. For best fit, come for a fitting two weeks after giving birth. Sizes subject to availability. For information, call 503-338-7581.

WEDNESDAY

Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up or dine in for a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420. Debbie Dunaway 503-791-7298

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 — Uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the Coast Guard. Members learn new skills and qualifications; no former military or boating experience needed. For information, contact Della Wilson at 360-244-7062 or wilsontekart@gmail.com.

Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748 — For information, call 503-738-6651 or email seasideelks@yahoo.com.

THURSDAY

Veterans Breakfast — 8 to 10 a.m., Lum’s Auto Center, 1605 SE Ensign Lane in Warrenton. A veteran service officer will answer questions and schedule meetings with veterans.

Veterans Coffee Time — 9 to 11 a.m., Astoria Elks Lodge No. 180, 453 11th St. There is a $2 charge for nonveterans.

North Coast Women — For information, call 503-738-8695 or go to tinyurl.com/CC.

Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up or dine in for a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Astoria-Warrenton Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.

Rotary Club of Seaside — For information, visit Rotary Club of Seaside on Facebook at fb.me/SeasideRotary. Jason Schermerhorn 503-440-5859

Lower Columbia Danish Society — The public is welcome. Being or speaking Danish not required; only an interest in Danish heritage, culture and traditions is needed. For information, go to lowercolumbiadanes.org or call 503-325-2612.

OTHER

Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St., needs blanket donations for its four-legged patients. Anything is helpful, even stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.

Sheets Needed — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 320 First Ave. in Seaside, needs double queen and king flat sheets for the quilting club. To donate, contact Claudia Kulland at 503-505-1626.

Fabric Needed — Comfort Quilters needs cotton or cotton polyester fabric and embroidery floss donations and people willing to sew quilt tops and/or tie quilts that are made for the Long Beach, Washington hospice and Coast Pregnancy Clinic in Astoria. For information, call or text Claudia Halliburton at 503-505-1626.