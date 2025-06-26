Cannon Beach Library holds July Fourth book sale Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Library’s annual fundraiser Fourth of July Book Sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 3, 4 and 5, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 6, at the library, 131 N. Hemlock St. On July 6, there is an $8 fill-a-bag sale, and bags will be provided.

Thousands of gently used books will be for sale, along with a selection of DVDs, music CDs and vinyl records. Tickets for a Cottage Tour retreat, and for the annual quilt raffle, will be sold, and are also available online at tinyurl.com/yvs85z4e.

Over 120 volunteer slots need to be filled during the sale. To volunteer, or for information, go to cannonbeachlibrary.org.

The library will be closed for all regular services from July 1-6, but books can still be returned via the outside drop box.