Cannon Beach Library holds July Fourth book sale
Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025
CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Library’s annual fundraiser Fourth of July Book Sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 3, 4 and 5, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 6, at the library, 131 N. Hemlock St. On July 6, there is an $8 fill-a-bag sale, and bags will be provided.
Thousands of gently used books will be for sale, along with a selection of DVDs, music CDs and vinyl records. Tickets for a Cottage Tour retreat, and for the annual quilt raffle, will be sold, and are also available online at tinyurl.com/yvs85z4e.
Over 120 volunteer slots need to be filled during the sale. To volunteer, or for information, go to cannonbeachlibrary.org.
Most Popular
The library will be closed for all regular services from July 1-6, but books can still be returned via the outside drop box.