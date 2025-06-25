The Miss Oregon Scholarship pageants arrive in Seaside Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

With 26 contestants, only one will be crowned the next Miss Oregon

The Miss Oregon Scholarship Program is hosting its 78th pageant competition at the Seaside Convention Center this week. Tickets range from $40 for general seating to $60 for VIP seating. On crowning night, general admission tickets will be sold for $60. Tickets to the Miss Oregon Community Service Brunch are $55 and tickets to the Finals After Party are $40. Tickets can be purchased online at missoregon.org.

From Wednesday, June 25, to Saturday, June 28, 26 contestants from all over the state will compete to become the next Miss Oregon, while 19 other contestants will compete for the Miss Oregon Teen 2025 title.

At 5:30 p.m., on opening day, contestants will participate in the “Miss Oregon Arrival Ceremony,” where they will “ceremonially sign a large map of Oregon,” according to a press release.

During the first three days of the competition, contestants will go through the “Preliminary Rounds,” consisting of on-stage interviews, an opportunity to share their personal platforms, a formal evening gown segment, and the chance to showcase their talent.

A panel of judges determine who will advance to finals. The panel includes: Adrianna David, Miss Mayland 2018; Jessica Kliewer, assistant dean of Admissions at Willamette University College of Law; Darin Campbell, son of Miss Oregon 1959 Karlyn Campbell; Teona Dawson, local Astorian business owner; and Amanda Floren, former Miss America brand ambassador.

A community service brunch, where the top three delegates from the Miss Oregon and Teen divisions present their personal community service initiatives to a panel of judges, will be held on Saturday, June 28.

Following the brunch, the Miss Oregon Parade, the second-longest-running parade in Oregon, behind the Portland Rose Festival, which became an annual event in 1907, will be held at 1 p.m.

Later that day, finalists will have one more showcase opportunity before Miss Oregon 2025 is crowned.

Apart from winning the title, Miss Oregon 2025 will receive more than $150,000 in scholarships, including a $15,000 scholarship in honor of Karlyn Campbell, Miss Oregon 1959, and a $90,000 “In-Kind Scholarship” to Willamette University College of Law.

According to Beth McShane, executive director of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program, the $15,000 scholarship is about 50% more than in the previous year.

McShane also said that with the help of the Oregon Legacy Scholarship Foundation and fundraising, this year’s competition raised the largest scholarship amount in the history of the program.

Because of the foundation and “strategic partnerships” with sponsors, including Willamette University, “every young lady on that stage will walk home with a scholarship,” according to McShane.

Meet Miss Oregon Teen 2024

To Miss Oregon Teen 2024 Kendyl-Rae Bartz, who hails from Douglas County, winning nearly $10,000 in scholarships not only helped pay for her college, but it also gave her the confidence to pursue “hard things.”

The Astorian was able to touch base with Bartz via email prior to the Miss Oregon pageant. The following conversation has been gently edited.

How has the program helped you to achieve your life goals?

The benefits of the Miss America program don’t stop at the scholarships. The interview and onstage question phase of competition have been wildly helpful as I venture into the real world and the workforce, helping me to think on my toes and be clear and concise when responding to others.

The sisterhood of this organization also provides me with a support system no matter where I am in the country.

What is next for you after your tenure?

The day after I give up my crown, I will be flying back to Arkansas to work at a Christian sports camp called Camp War Eagle in Rodgers, Arkansas.

This summer I am a counselor in a cabin full of 12 year old girls! My community service initiative is “Living to Lead: Inspiring Today’s Youth to Become Tomorrow’s Leaders” so working with these young ladies is right up my alley.

Aside from camp, in the fall I will be a sophomore at Oklahoma State studying Animal Science: Pre-Vet.

I am also enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard and in the OSU Army Reserve Officer Training Corps.

What does this program mean to you?

To me, the Miss America program represents opportunity and purpose. It’s not just a crown — it’s a platform for young women to use their voice, make change, and challenge what leadership looks like.

As someone who’s passionate about mentorship and education, Miss America gives me the tools to lead with both heart and impact. It’s a reminder that intelligence, compassion and confidence can coexist, and that I have a responsibility to uplift others as I rise. To me, Miss America means believing in something bigger than yourself.

What can the community look forward to this week?

This week is going to be a blast!