Fisherman drowns at Seaside Beach

Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

By The Astorian

A fisherman died Wednesday morning after drifting offshore on Seaside Beach, despite attempts by Seaside Fire & Rescue swimmers to reach him in time.

First responders responded to a report of a shore fisherman in distress in the water at 8:38 a.m. Rescue swimmers entered the water and reached the victim by 8:52 a.m. just south of the Turnaround.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was transported by ambulance with CPR in progress to Providence Seaside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

