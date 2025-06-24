Letter: We set the stage for the mess in Iran Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

In 1953, Iran had a constitutional monarchy, elected by its people. The head of state got tired of Britain taking the lion’s share of their nation’s oil wealth. So, he nationalized it, effectively taking control away from Britain.

Britain appealed to the U.S. to regain control of the oil fields. President Truman refused to help. When Eisenhower became president, the Cold War was heating up, and the Soviet Union was being friendly to Iran.

Eisenhower sent the CIA to Iran to create a coup d’état, replacing Iran’s government with the Shah of Iran. To make sure the shah would not have to deal with any unrest, our specialists were sent to train his forces: meaning, primarily through intimidation, incarceration and torture.

Eventually, the Iranians had enough, and rose up, kicking the shah out of power. Ayatollah Khomeini took control of Iran. He quickly established a theocracy. To make sure he wouldn’t have to deal with any unrest, he used the Revolutionary Guard.

Primarily through intimidation, incarceration and torture, power has been maintained. And now we believe only Iran has the crazy government.

DALE FLOWERS

Warrenton