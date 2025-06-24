Letter: Now is certainly not a time to ‘yield’ Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

There were no signs during the last administration because it was a normal administration, there to help all people. Not the cruel destructive administration we have now.

Not an administration that takes aid to prevent death from people who desperately need it. Not an administration that wants to remove rather than provide aid to poor people worldwide.

Not an administration that seeks to lessen the quality of life for its own citizens. Not an administration that insults and ridicules our immediate neighbors. Not an administration that eagerly destroys decades-old alliances. Not an administration that pursues an agenda of destruction.

This administration seeks to eliminate organizations that maintain and improve our existence. This administration would like to remove people vital to the prosperity of our economy and country, people who make America great!

It is disturbing to have Mr. Matt Janes use the word cleansing. Most of us know who uses that terminology. Also, that one sign does not most certainly “say it all.” That one sign was likely not the opinion of most.

I saw a number of great signs appropriately messaging the theme. Yield is just what the current administration is hoping for, and apparently many are falling in line.

MARK ILLIAS

Astoria