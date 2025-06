Letter: Hoping for change amidst ongoing chaos Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Boy, I can hardly wait until the narcissistic toddler and his playground groupies are replaced by actual adults, who know how to administer a government.

The problem now is the length of time until that can happen (November 2026), and the damage caused by this group of unqualified misfits, will take a considerable amount of time to repair.

The chaos is not over.

LEE JETTE

Astoria