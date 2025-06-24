Letter: A few simple questions for Trump supporters Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

To Richard Piland, and to Jim Jenkins (I have read several of your letters in the past), praising Donald Trump: I have a few questions for you, and all other supporters of him.

Trump is the first person to be the president of the U.S. with 34 felony convictions. He also has six bankruptcies, two ex-wives, three personal attorneys disbarred, eight associates with felony convictions and federal jail sentences, over $100 million in attorney fees — paid for by taking campaign donation money — and over $300 million in court-approved payments.

The national debt in Trump’s first term was $8.18 trillion, and during Biden, $6.1 trillion. Trump and his Republican House and Senate’s proposed new budget is projected to add another $3.3 trillion.

This trifecta also believes that gutting the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), U.S. Department of Education, Medicaid, food stamps, school lunches, national science grants, etc., is good for Americans and the rest of the world?

Let us not forget that this same group is cutting taxes for corporations and the millionaires and billionaires. I look forward to hearing from you.

CHUCK MEYER

Astoria