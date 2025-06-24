Job Corps a focus for Bonamici on North Coast visit Published 3:18 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Over the last month, students and staff of Astoria’s Tongue Point Job Corps Center have juggled more than their share of uncertainty – but amid the chaos, one thing remains clear.

Job Corps is worth fighting for.

That’s a message that U.S. Rep Suzanne Bonamici echoed on Friday as dozens of students and staff packed a room at Clatsop Community College’s Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station campus, just a few weeks after learning that Tongue Point and nearly 100 other Job Corps centers across the nation had been slated to close after receiving no funding in the proposed federal budget. The potential closure could leave an estimated 20 local students and 14 staff and their families without housing.

Last week, a federal judge extended a temporary restraining order against the closure to June 25, buying some additional time as deliberations on a lawsuit against the Department of Labor continue.

As the situation plays out in court, Bonamici said she’s using every tool at her disposal to protect Job Corps — whether it’s questioning Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer or signing onto a letter of support for the program with nearly 200 other Democrat and Republican colleagues.

“My way of looking at education in this country is that we need to have a path for everyone, and not everybody’s on the same path, right? And so having those paths available, like the path of Job Corps, it’s life changing,” Bonamici told staff and students.

Congress created Job Corps — and Bonamici said only Congress can get rid of it. As the House and Senate work through the appropriations process, the congresswoman said she believes it’s unlikely the program will be defunded given the level of bipartisan support it’s received.

“If this comes before Congress, we’re going to fight it and we’re going to win because Job Corps matters. Job Corps saves lives,” Bonamici said.

Bonamici heard from community members like Columbia Memorial Hospital CEO Erik Thorsen, who stressed the importance of Tongue Point’s medical assistant program, and The Harbor executive director Terri Steenbergen, who emphasized the role Tongue Point’s support for students plays in violence prevention.

She also heard from students and alumni, who described Job Corps not just as a training program, but as a safe place, a second chance and a lifeline.

“Job Corps did more than just provide me with a roof over my head and an education,” said Jada High, a dental assisting student. “It gave me hope, support and a sense of purpose. It showed me that I was capable of achieving my dreams, and it helped me build the skills and confidence I needed to succeed. That’s why I’m here today to ask you to support Job Corps. This program has made a real difference in my life, and I know it can do the same for others.”

The congresswoman encouraged students to continue to tell their stories.

Tongue Point Job Corps Center Deputy Director Jessica Ericta, who graduated from the program herself years ago, shared a similar message.

“You are possibilities, not problems, and our entire nation needs to hear that,” Ericta said. “So let’s continue to support and fight for this program.”

Seaside town hall

Tongue Point remained a key talking point later in the day as Bonamici addressed another crowd at a town hall at Seaside High School.

The congresswoman also stressed other issues — from the recent deployment of the National Guard on protesters in Los Angeles to potential cuts to SNAP and Medicaid under the current budget reconciliation bill, which has been coined as the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Some questions from audience members touched on international issues, like the killing of tens of thousands of people in Gaza, the shutdown of the United States Agency for International Development and fears over the potential for a war with Iran.

“I’m extremely concerned about the position we are in right now, not only because we don’t need to be in a war, but because the people advising the president don’t really understand what they’re doing or qualify for the job,” Bonamici said. “That’s extremely concerning. So I want to emphasize that there are provisions in the law and in the Constitution, the president cannot declare a war unilaterally, Congress has to do that.”

Other audience concerns hit closer to home — like questions about the implications of masked and unidentified Immigrant and Customs Enforcement officers in communities, and the disappearing of undocumented immigrants without due process under the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

“ICE should not be in schools. ICE should not be in churches or places of worship. ICE should not be in food banks or hospitals or healthcare clinics,” Bonamici said.

Residents also voiced concerns over a proposal under the budget reconciliation bill that would mandate the sale of more than 2 million acres of land owned by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management spanning 11 western states, including Oregon.

“This is our land,” said Jan Coughlin, an Astoria resident. “Don’t let it be sold.”

For the most part, Bonamici seemed to be preaching to the choir — but some audience members pushed back, calling for more dramatic action. Others expressed a sense of helplessness and looked to her for direction. Bonamici encouraged constituents to continue to contact her office with concerns, and to make their voices heard as hundreds had done in local “No Kings” protests the previous weekend.

“We need to have you involved,” she said. “Change comes from the ground up, not from the top down, so when people are involved and out on the streets and getting their message across, that helps to change things.”





