Everyday People: Local architect wows, receives prestigious award Published 12:29 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Stuart Emmons’ architecture dream started in big cities like Philadelphia and New York, but was made a reality in Clatsop County.

Growing up in Philadelphia, his love of woodworking started when he was young; he was always building things. After high school, he traveled to Rochester, New York, where he attended The School of Arts and Craft. Despite starting his career as a woodworker the thought of being an architect never vanished from Emmons’ mind.

“I’ve been building things since I was a young child,” Emmons said. “So woodworking allowed me to do everything from initial design to building the whole product. I had full control over the quality and I really like the nature of craft.”

After graduating from college in 1976, Emmons was on the look out for his first job. He had friends in the Pacific Northwest who recommended the Oregon Coast as a good starting spot. So Emmons packed up his bags and made the trip west.

“It was really fun being in Astoria during my 20s,” Emmons said. “There were a lot of people from big cities like San Francisco and New York who had moved to the area.”

His first woodworking shop was in Hammond. During his two years there he joined fellow woodworkers Ed Overbay and Mark Ludlow as some of the local craftsmen in the area.

But like most things in life, things can change quickly. A simple conversation with his landlord, Chuck Bergerson, rekindled Emmons’ childhood passion.

“He asked me if I knew how to build houses,” Emmons said. “I told him I did — and after running to Powell’s bookstore to check out two books on architecture, I was hooked.”

Emmons went on to build several houses for Bergerson Construction and one near Clatskanie, before deciding to return to school. He traveled back to the East Coast to attend Pratt institute and later, Harvard’s Graduate School of Design. Emmons then spent time working in Los Angeles and Portland before returning to Astoria in 2019, where he opened up his own office on Pier 12.

Since rediscovering his love of architecture Emmons has become an advocate for affordable schooling and housing. He was also involved in the saving of Gearhart Park.

“I enjoyed woodworking, but I wanted to make more of an impact with my life,” Emmons said. “Architecture allows me the freedom to build whatever I want. My work now is a combination of my love of housing and love of building things.”

A couple of Emmons’ major projects include the Trillium House in Warrenton and the Paragon Packing Company Hotel in Astoria. The Trillium House was Emmons’ first project once he moved back to Astoria.

“I initially applied for the job of Community Development Director for the City of Astoria,” Emmons said. “I was a finalist for the job and didn’t get it, but ended up building Trillium House right after. Sometimes things work out for the best.”

Despite growing up in a big city and spending lots of time in places like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, Emmons says the North Coast is where he wants to be. He loves walking, hiking and biking the trails of Gearhart and says most of his great ideas come from walks on the beach.

His career reached a pinnacle in 2025 when he was given a prestigious honor — he was elevated to The Fellowship Designation by the American Institute of Architects. According to the AIA website, The Fellowship designation is one of the highest honors bestowed on individuals. It honors those who have made a profound impact on the profession and society. Fewer than 3% of AIA members achieve the distinction.

Emmons said most of those who receive the FAIA award are from major cities. This distinction shows that Emmons stands out amongst his peers as both a builder and advocate. His next goal is to bring more modular jobs to Astoria.

“Everything about my architecture career started in Astoria, so I have a special connection to it,” Emmons said. “I’ve made a lot of great connections here. It’s an inspiring setting and place, (I) feel very connected to it. I love being able to live here, but still travel to larger cities for projects and meetings. It gives me the best of both worlds.”