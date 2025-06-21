Signe Richenbach presides over 2025 Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival
Published 11:53 am Saturday, June 21, 2025
The delight was evident on the faces at weekend activities as the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival began.
Miss Scandinavia 2024 Audrey Cereghino sang her farewell to the audience and the reactions on the faces were captured beautifully by photographer Chris Kryzanek as Miss Norway, Signe Richenbach, was named as her successor as Miss Scandinavia 2025.
When tears of joy were dried, Richenbach led those present out to continue the rituals with the torchlight parade to the bonfire featuring the Scandia Dancers. Events continue through the weekend.