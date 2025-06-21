Signe Richenbach presides over 2025 Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival Published 11:53 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Wonderful reaction as Miss Norway Signe Richenbach is announced as Miss Scandinavia 2025 Chris Kryzanek Photography 2/4 Swipe or click to see more 0621 CW Scandi live2.jpg Chaperone Megan Schacher crowns Signe Richenbach Miss Scandinavia 2025 Chris Kryzanek Photography 3/4 Swipe or click to see more 0621 CW Scandi live3.jpg Miss Scandinavia 2024 Audrey Cereghino sings her farewell to the audience. Chris Kryzanek Photography 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Colin Cummings leads the Scandia Dancer men in the torchlight parade to the bonfire at the 2025 Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival. Chris Kryzanek Photography

The delight was evident on the faces at weekend activities as the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival began.

Miss Scandinavia 2024 Audrey Cereghino sang her farewell to the audience and the reactions on the faces were captured beautifully by photographer Chris Kryzanek as Miss Norway, Signe Richenbach, was named as her successor as Miss Scandinavia 2025.

When tears of joy were dried, Richenbach led those present out to continue the rituals with the torchlight parade to the bonfire featuring the Scandia Dancers. Events continue through the weekend.