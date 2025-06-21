Letter: No Kings protestors are hypocrites Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

In response to the No Kings Day event and participants lining Marine Drive: The vast majority of these participants are members of, and/or support the Democratic Party.

Leading up to the last election, this very same party pushed the candidate, who had won the primary, off the ballot and anointed another candidate that had not one vote from “the people.”

And, then they have the gall to make statements that President Trump is acting like a king. The hypocrisy is laughable.

RICHARD PILAND

Niwot, Colorado

Former Astoria resident