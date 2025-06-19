Religion: June 19, 2025 Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Anchor Baptist Church

The congregation meets at the Astoria Christian Church, 1151 Harrison Ave. On Sundays, the service starts at 1 p.m.; Bible study is at 7 p.m. Thursdays. For information, email anchorbaptistastoria@gmail.com.

Astoria Church of Christ

The nondenominational Astoria Church of Christ meets at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 692 12th St. All are welcome. For information, call 503-468-8397 or 503-791-3235.

Astoria First Presbyterian Church

Astoria First Presbyterian Church, 1103 Grand Ave., holds a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Clatsop Emergency Food Bank, in the basement at 1103 Grand, is open from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays. The church office hours are from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. For information, call 503-325-1702, email office@fpcastoria.org or go to business.facebook.com/fpcastoria.

Astoria First United Methodist Church

Worship on Sundays is at 10:30 a.m. in person at 1076 Franklin Ave. and via Zoom. For livestream service information, email the church at office@astoriaunitedmethodist.com or call 503-325-5454.

Bethany Free Lutheran Church

At Bethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St., the worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service is livestreamed on Facebook, and sermons can be seen on YouTube following the service.

“Glad Tidings” is at 8:40 a.m. on KAST 1370 AM. There is a monthly men’s prayer breakfast the first Saturday of every month at 8 a.m. Brown Bags is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. A women’s Bible study is at 7 pm. the last Tuesday of the month. The Bethany Sewing Ministry is at 10 a.m. the first, third and fourth Thursday of the month. The Women’s Missionary Federation Bible Study meets 11 a.m. the second Thursday of the month. For information, go to bethanyfree.com or call 503-325-2925.

Calvary Episcopal Church

SEASIDE — Calvary Episcopal Church, 503 N. Holladay Drive, offers its weekly service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. For information, call 503-738-5773.

Christian Church Warrenton — Knappa

For information about locations and services, go to cconline.cc.

First Baptist Church of Astoria

First Baptist Church, 349 Seventh St., holds a worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The service is also broadcast at fb.me/astoriafirstbaptist. Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. There is no child care, but children are encouraged to join the service. For information, call the church office at 503-325-1761.

First Church of Christ, Scientist

Sunday morning services and Sunday school at the Christian Science Church, 632 11th St., are held at 10 a.m.; enter on 11th Street. Wednesday evening testimony meetings are at 7 p.m. Those wishing to attend by phone can get details by calling 971-320-0294. The Reading Room hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, except holidays; enter on Franklin Avenue.

Grace Episcopal Church

Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., offers a single Sunday service at 10 a.m., which is also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Morning Prayer services are held at 8 a.m. daily. The Grace Food Pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. For information, go to the graceastoria.org “Worship” tab or call 503-325-4691.

Olney Community Church

The nondenominational Olney Community Church, 89351 Oregon Highway 202, meets at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for breakfast. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., and the worship service is at 11 a.m. All are welcome. A Wednesday Prayer Meeting is at 3 p.m. For information, call Ed Hortsch, pastor, at 503-791-4475.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church

SEASIDE — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 320 First Ave. in Seaside, is a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. On Sunday, education is at 9 a.m. for both adults and children; worship is at 10 a.m.; and fellowship is at 11 a.m. For information, call 503-738-6791.

Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

The Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship now meets in person at noon Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 1103 Grand Ave. The sanctuary entrance is on 11th Street between Grand and Harrison avenues. The service is also held via Zoom; for information, go to pacuuf.org.

Peace First Lutheran Church

Peace First Lutheran Church holds Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. at 725 33rd St. The 8:30am service is also streamed live at bit.ly/3rckrMd. Wednesday Bible Study is at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., with noon-time prayers following the first session, at 565 12th St. For Bible Study Zoom links, email the church office. Church office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 503-325-6252, email office@peacefirstlutheran.com or go to peacefirstlutheran.com.

Pioneer Presbyterian Church

WARRENTON — Pioneer Presbyterian Church, 33324 Patriot Way, holds a 10 a.m. Sunday worship service which is also livestreamed on YouTube, available at the church’s website, cppioneerchurch.org, by clicking on “Livestream Worship Services.” All are welcome. For information, call the church office at 503-861-2421, or email pioneerchurchoffice@gmail.com.

St. Brendan the Navigator Orthodox Church

St. Brendan the Navigator Orthodox Church, 820 Alameda Ave. holds Great Vespers at 5 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, Rev. Kevin Lien, priest-in-charge, leads the congregation through Matins beginning at 8:30 a.m. Divine Liturgy begins at 10 a.m., followed by a potluck in the Community Hall. Readers’ Matins are held at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and Friday. For questions, or to learn more about the Orthodox faith, contact Rev. Kevin Lien at 503-467-8360 or stbrendan17@gmail.com or go to orthodoxastoria.org.

St. John Lutheran Church

Services for St. John Lutheran Church, Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, are being held at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place in Seaview, Washington. All are welcome. The Church Center offers Sunday School at 10:15 a.m. For information, leave a message at 360-665-4560.

St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish

For information about services at both the Astoria church or the Hammond Mission, or about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com.