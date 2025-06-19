Letter: ‘Yield’ is his response to No Kings protests Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

“Sign, sign, everywhere a sign / Blockin’ out the scenery / Breakin’ my mind / Do this, don’t do that / Can’t you read the sign?” — Five Man Electrical Band

For kicks I decided to venture into Astoria to examine the “no-kings” demonstration. The first sign I saw was an “F the police” sign held up by a guy standing near the Custard King. I intended to write down some of the sayings of the participants, but as I drove on, I knew that one sign said it all.

The entire purpose of the nationwide street performances was to question the authority of a president who garnered a majority of American voters last November. Most taxpayers voted for a secure national border and a cleansing of many millions of illegal immigrants away from the U.S. For some reason these demonstrators aren’t getting the message that their opinion isn’t in the majority.

I noticed several familiar faces in the crowd — some were in attendance at the latest Bonameci/Merkely get together at Clatsop Community College. Why these folks didn’t question authority during the last four years is beyond me. If ever there was a case of a president being disconnected with the American citizens, it was during the last administration. Where were the signs then?

A former president once mentioned that, “elections have consequences.” I didn’t see any signs of that nature this weekend. Mostly, I saw signs indicating a frustration of the leadership duly voted in.

If I ever attend a “protest” my sign would say, “Yield.”

MATT JANES

Jeffers Gardens