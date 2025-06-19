Letter: Voting is the first defense in democracy Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Growing up, I thought the Declaration of Independence was written by men in nice clothes sitting around a table. It wasn’t that simple.

The Founding Fathers pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor. The day they signed the declaration they were charged with treason, risking execution by the British king. They paid a heavy price for bringing America into existence.

Being asked to exercise our civic duty to vote pales in comparison to the sacrifices made by those men in establishing our democracy, with its freedoms and privileges we enjoy today.

The concept of “one person — one vote” trusts the power “of the people, by the people, for the people,” and puts the responsibility of governing in the hands of the people. The concept of majority rules is the foundation of our democracy.

In the May 20 election, only 28% of eligible voters in Clatsop County voted. If running for office isn’t your thing, OK, but at least vote. Twenty-eight percent means 72% didn’t vote, which means minority rule. Full stop!

Democracy depends on voters defending it by voting. When some don’t, democracy suffers, and more power is concentrated in fewer people. When enough people don’t vote, democracy dies, and a would-be king or despot steps in to replace it. Full stop!

Oregon is one of the best states to vote in. We have vote by mail, informative voter information pamphlets and little, if any, voter suppression. Full stop!

Please proudly vote. U.S.A.!

CARL DOMINEY

Astoria