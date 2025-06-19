In One Ear: Sweet delivery Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Well here’s a little “good cheer” nugget: Did you know the Salvation Army in Clatsop County celebrated National Doughnut Day, the “Sweetest National Holiday of the Year,” on June 6?

Yup, it did, and to honor the day, Salvation Army members delivered fresh doughnuts to your local heroes in Seaside, Warrenton, Astoria and Cannon Beach at the cities’ police and fire departments, city halls and chambers of commerce to thank them for their service to the community.

Pictured, from left, Tracy MacDonald, who is on the advisory board for the Clatsop County Salvation Army, and Warrenton Chief of Police Matt Workman.

National Day Calendar says that National Doughnut Day got started in 1917 during World War 1, when the Salvation Army sent its morale-raising “Lassies” to set up field bases, actually makeshift huts, near front lines of battle in France, where troops could stock up on supplies and get a short respite from battle.

Soon the women wanted to do more, so they started making home-cooked food to give the troops a tasty reminder of their faraway homes. One of the goodies they dished out were baked treats called the Salvation Army Doughnuts, which were — as this particular version of the story goes — fried flour dumplings cooked in the soldiers’ metal helmets that were called “doughboys.” (Photo: Courtesy of Tracy McDonald)