In One Ear: Salvage surprise Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

From the George Flavel Facebook page: “April 10, 1929 — Somewhat rusted from their 73-year rest beneath the waters of the Columbia River, but otherwise in excellent condition, a box of one dozen ship’s axes, from the bark Desdemona, were recovered by an Astoria snag-pulling crew last week while clearing drifts in the lower river.

“The axes were found just south of the Desdemona beacon, and just across the channel from the Flavel Dock, where the bark Desdemona, which gave her name to the sands and beacon, ran aground, and was wrecked in 1856.” (Photo: U.S. Lighthouse Society Archives)