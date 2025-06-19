In One Ear: Sad vignette Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

From The Daily Astorian, June 24, 1884:

• Last Thursday, Officer Carlson’s attention was attracted by a woman on Flavel’s wharf who was crying piteously and who, on being questioned, said that her husband, whose name is Dodson, had abused her, and refused to support her and her children.

It appears that he has been working at Grays Harbor, and some time ago sent to her at Rainier to come down, that he was going to work across the river. She sold all her little effects and came down on Tuesday, but he refused to have anything to do with her.

Officers Carlson and Vaughn exerted themselves on her behalf and raised about $65 (about $2,100 now) which was given to the poor woman who was thus deserted by her husband. She had three children, the eldest of whom is not more than 7 years old.

She left for Rainier yesterday morning, where she hoped to be able to make a living for herself and her little ones.

Note: The generous donation probably got her off to a fine start; rent would likely have been $4 to $10 monthly, and food $100 to $300 annually.