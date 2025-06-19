In One Ear: Owlet odyssey Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

“We had the pleasure of having some very cute visitors to the aquarium,” the Seaside Aquarium posted on its Facebook page. “These baby barn owls were found in a bundle of hay. They were brought here to be transported to the Wildlife Center of the North Coast. Good luck little ones!”

According to Bird Feeder Hub, barn owls are nocturnal hunters, and are found on every continent, except Antarctica. Favorite menu items are rodents, but they also dine on small reptiles, bats, insects and even other birds. Armed with soundless flight, they can hunt in total darkness.

Their unevenly placed ears face in slightly different directions. And, they don’t hoot. They screech, and can also hiss if a predator is near.

“If you happen to come across an owlet (young owls), never pick them up,” the Facebook post continued. “They can spend days to several weeks on the ground while learning to fly, and their parents will continue to care for them until they can fly.

“If you find an owlet, and think it has been abandoned or needs care, call the Wildlife Center of the North Coast at 503-338-0331.” (Photo: Sam Heroux)