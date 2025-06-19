In One Ear: Making people happy Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Judith Niland brought a Facebook post to the Ear’s attention about a boy who took advantage of the Goonies 40th Anniversary to raise money for a local pet charity. And here’s his story:

“David Lay-Doci is an 8-year-old eco-artist and entrepreneur,” his mother, Cheri Lay, explained. They live in Longview, Washington, but visit Astoria often. “He has been working his crafts since he was 2 years old in the barn with his grandma, Cate Lay. He started pursuing the art of sales when he was 6 years old.

“When his Great Aunt Erin Anderson told him about the Goonies 40th anniversary, he and his grandma immediately decided to take action. And, with the support of a Goonies neighbor, Laura Rogers, they set up Willie’s Booty Shop.

“David had heard of Rita Smith, who runs the River Song Foundation, in Hammond, from his Uncle Mike Webb, who donates food whenever he can. River Song takes care of stray cats and other animals in need, and David decided that he wanted to help the cause, too.

“He came up with the idea of dressing a skeleton up as ‘One-Eyed Willie’ and allowing the Goonies fans to take pictures with him if they were willing to donate a dollar to River Song. The amazing Goonies fans were so delighted with this idea, and generously donated money for the cause.

“As he sold his pirate treasure, took pictures and chatted with his newfound Goonie friends, David decided, ‘it’s not about the money, but making people happy!’ That attitude won him lots of fans, and ultimately made River Song Foundation $300.”

“Happy 40th Anniversary Goonies!” she added. “Thank you for generously donating to keep our critters happy, healthy and loved!” (Photo: Cheri Lay)