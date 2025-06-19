In One Ear: Local brevities Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Tidbits from The Daily Astorian, June 15, 1881:

• Master Will Warren has received, direct from New York, one of the handsomest bicycles on the Pacific Coast; it cost $150 (about $4,700 now), and is a real beauty. Will is very proud of it.

Note: The most common bicycle of 1881 was the “penny-farthing,” with a huge front wheel and tiny back wheel. A leap of faith and strong bones were needed to mount and dismount.

• Miraculous Escape: Two men fishing for James Quinn came in through the surf on the northern beach in front of Mr. L.A. Loomis’ place Sunday night, after drifting about on the ocean for 14 hours. Their boat had capsized in the breakers but the net hung to it, and they hung to the boat and net …

Note: James Quinn owned a tiny cannery in Quinn’s, somewhere near Clatskanie.

It’s hard to say where businessman and developer Louis Alfred Loomis’ “place” was in 1881. According to Sydney of Oysterville, however, in the late 1880s, he had a beachfront Victorian mansion, just south of Klipsan Beach, with 12-foot ceilings, eight bedrooms, and extensive grounds, that was torn down in 1953.

• Beer ad: “… I have an old father who’s now eighty-three / and this is the advice he gave unto me / He spoke to me kindly, with a voice bright and clear: / “If you want to be healthy, drink Albany beer” … C. Grattke, Welcome Saloon.