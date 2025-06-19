CMH Board welcomes new president; Dr. Holland retires Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Dr. Robert Holland 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Capt. Doug Kaup

On June 5, longtime member of the Columbia Memorial Hospital Board, Dr. Robert Holland, retired from the board.

At the end of 2020, Holland retired after 18 years as an obstetrician/gynecologist at the hospital, but continued his service as board president, leading the board as it made the decision to expand CMH. In total, he served on the board for nearly 12 years.

On June 6, retired Coast Guard Capt. Doug Kaup began his first term leading the board as president. Kaup spent 31 years in the Coast Guard before retiring as a leader and helicopter pilot in 2011. His last position was as commander of Sector Columbia River, overseeing almost 700 active duty, reserve and civilian personnel. He first joined the board in 2016.

Sheriff Matt Phillips is the new vice president and governance chairman; Mike Autio, who completed his term as vice president, is the new treasurer and finance chairman; Bill Landwehr is the new Strategic Planning chairman and secretary; Jean Danforth continues as the Quality chairwoman; Dr. Brian Duty, Oregon Health & Science University professor and urologist, has joined the board as the member representing OHSU.

For information about the CMH Board, go to columbiamemorial.org/about-us/leadership.