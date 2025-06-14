Letter: Goonies to the rescue of democracy? Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Hey, you guys! We’re under siege by the greedy developers!

In case you have been under a rock, or have been too busy to notice, these greedy developers (billionaires) are not just taking over our town, but taking over our democracy.

The Goonies were kids in a movie seeking the pirate’s treasure to save their homes. We, the people, are seeking ways to save our democracy in our country.

It means shouting loudly, it means writing letters, it means marching. We won’t take this any more! No kings!

Keep marching, you guys!

LAREE JOHNSON

Astoria