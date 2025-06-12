Volunteers needed for invasive plant removal Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

WARRENTON — The North Coast Land Conservancy is holding a Weed Scavenger Hunt, removing a variety of invasive species, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Clear Lake Habitat Reserve, on S.W. Juniper Ave. in Warrenton. Whoever gets the most invasive plant species removed wins.

Wearing long pants, long sleeves and rubber boots is recommended. It can be sunny and sometimes buggy at this site, so come prepared for both. Also, bring water, lunch and work gloves. NCLC will provide tools and snacks. There is no bathroom onsite, and no pets are allowed.

To register, go to nclctrust.org/event/weed-scavenger-hunt-at-clear-lake.