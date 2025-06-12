Volunteer Notes: June 12, 2025 Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

4-H — Looking for 4-H leaders. For information, call Sandra Carlson at 503-325-8573.

American Red Cross — Needs registration volunteers. For information, call Angela Basurtto at 503-528-5430.

Angels for Sara Senior Dog Sanctuary — Needs volunteers to help care for elderly dogs who are unable to stay with their owners. For information, contact Jacque Pressly at angelsforsara@gmail.com or 503-325-2772.

Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific — Volunteers needed to help local kids thrive. Nonprofit provides school clothes, scholarships and more. For information, go to assistanceleaguecp.org.

Astoria Column — Volunteers needed to welcome visitors, provide information and answer questions. For information, call 503-325-2963.

Astoria Riverfront Trolley Association — Needs conductors/motormen to operate trolley and narrate points of interest. For information, call 503-325-6311.

Astoria Senior Center — To volunteer, call Dean Deonier at 503-325-3231.

Astoria Veteran Van Drivers — Volunteer drivers needed for the Disabled American Veterans van for one or more trips per month. For information, call Judy Ronis at 971-704-1965.

Astoria Warming Center — Winter overnight emergency shelter needs volunteers. To volunteer, email astoriawarmingcenter@gmail.com.

Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce — Volunteers needed at the chamber and for events. For information, call 503-325-6311.

Camp Kiwanilong — Large variety of volunteer opportunities are available. For information, call 503-861-2933 or go to campkiwanilong.org.

Cannon Beach Academy — Volunteers needed for meal preparation and cleanup, reading and math groups, lunch/recess duty and housekeeping. For information, call 503-436-4463.

Cannon Beach Library — Volunteers needed for a variety of tasks and time commitments. For information email info@cannonbeachlibrary.org or call 503-436-1391.

Caring Adults Developing Youth (CADY) Mentoring Program — Needs mentors for youths ages 10 to 17 at risk of school failure. For information, contact Laura Parker at 503-325-8601 or lparker@co.clatsop.or.us.

Clatsop Animal Assistance Inc. — Needs volunteers to work on behalf of the county animal shelter’s dogs and cats. For information, email info@dogsncats.org or call 503-861-0737.

Clatsop County Animal Shelter — Animal care volunteers age 16 and older needed for one 3-hour shift per week. Pick up an application at 1315 S.E. 19th St., Warrenton. For information, or to schedule orientation, call 503-861-0737.

Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank — Volunteers needed to help hand out fruits and vegetables at weekly produce pantries; warehouse attendants also needed. For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3663.

Clatsop Community College Outreach Literacy — Needs volunteer literacy tutors to work with adults, native and non-native speakers. Training available. For information, call 503-338-2557.

Clatsop County Public Works — Adopt-A-Road volunteers needed to remove litter. Volunteers must receive safety orientation. For information, call 503-325-8631.

Clatsop Cruise Hosts — Volunteers needed to meet and greet cruise ship passengers and crew, provide information and answer questions about the Clatsop County area. For information, go to clatsopcruisehosts.org.

Coast Community Radio — Volunteers needed for a variety of opportunities and time commitments. For information, email volunteer@coastradio.org or call 503-325-0010.

Columbia Memorial Hospital — Needs volunteers to provide assistance to patients, visitors and hospital staff. Training provided. For information, go to columbiamemorial.org. To schedule an interview, call 503-325-4321.

Columbia River Maritime Museum — Volunteer opportunities for those with an interest in maritime history. For information, call 503-325-2323 weekdays.

Comfort Quilters Group — Volunteers needed to help sew, thread needles, tie knots and deliver lap-size quilts for the Coast Pregnancy Clinic and Lower Columbia Hospice. The schedule is flexible and supplies are provided. For information, contact Claudia Halliburton at nursejane5895@gmail.com, or call or text 503-505-1626.

Community Emergency Response Team — Volunteers needed for community events and disaster response. For information, contact Mike Neelon at 503-325-8645 or mneelon@clatsopcounty.gov or Jennifer Munson at 503-325-8645 or jmunson@clatsopcounty.gov.

Haystack Rock Awareness Program — Needs volunteers for general office assistance and to assist lead interpreters on the beach. For information, contact Lisa Habecker at 503-436-8064 or habecker@ci.cannon-beach.or.us.

Knappa Rural Fire Protection District — Needs volunteer firefighters. Training provided. For information, call Chief Paul Olheiser at 503-458-6610.

Long-Term Care Ombudsman — Certified ombudsman volunteers advocate for the rights, care and dignity of the elderly and disabled living in licensed long-term care facilities. Training is provided. For information, call 800-522-2602 or go to oregon.gov/ltco.

Lunch Buddy Mentoring Program — Adults needed to mentor elementary and middle school students once a week during lunch. For information, call (219) 331-6427.

Moss Forest Animal Sanctuary — Volunteers of all abilities and strengths needed to help with various chores and projects. For information, go to mossforest.org, email jeni@mossforest.org or call 503-325-4502.

NorthWest Senior & Disability Services — Needs dishwashers and volunteers to serve and clean up weekdays at a meal site, and drivers for Meals on Wheels. For information, contact Candy Foster at 503-738-9323. Svensen Meal Site needs volunteer Meals on Wheels driver. For details, contact Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.

Oregon Judicial Department Citizen Review Board — Foster care review board seeks new volunteer members in Clatsop County to review cases of children and families involved with the child welfare system. Training provided. For information, go to http://bit.ly/OJDcrb, email crb.volunteer.resources@ojd.state.or.us, or call 503-986-5901.

Oregon Money Management Program — Volunteers needed to assist low-income seniors and people with disabilities with budgeting, organizing financial paperwork, sorting mail and filling out applications. For information, contact Julie Sobel at 503-304-3407 or julie.sobel@nwsds.org.

Providence Seaside Hospital — Needs volunteer drivers for Community Connections transporting people to health services and appointments in the Portland-Metro area. Mileage reimbursement available. For information, call 503-717-7171 or email Alana.Kujala@providence.org.

Providence Seaside Hospital — Needs volunteers in the hospital gift shop, café, as greeters and for spiritual integration. For information, call 503-717-7171 or email Alana.Kujala@providence.org.

River Song Foundation — Looking for people to assist with Trap/Neuter/Release/Feed, especially in the Seaside and Knappa/Svensen areas. Call 503-741-7369 for information and to volunteer.

Seaside American Legion Veterans’ Assistance & Rehabilitation — Volunteers needed to help knit/crochet items for hospitalized vets and cut coupons for military families. For information, call Sandy Rea at 503-738-3103.

Seaside Downtown Development Association — Volunteers needed to help with local events. For information, call Sarah Dailey at 503-717-1914 or email director@seasidedowntown.com.

Seaside Museum and Historical Society — Volunteers needed to help as docents, maintaining and creating exhibits, and various events throughout the year. For information, call the museum at 503-738-7065 or email seasidemuseum@gmail.com.

Senior Peer Mentor Program — Volunteers, age 45 or older, needed in Clatsop County to help mentor seniors coping with mild/moderate depression and/or anxiety. For information, contact Chad Cox at chad.cox@nwsds.org or 503-304-3414.

SMART Reading — Needs volunteers to read to students one-on-one for one hour a week at local elementary schools. To volunteer, call 503-391-8423 or go to smartreading.org.

Svensen Congregate Meal Site — To volunteer, or for information, call Debbie Dunaway at 503-791-7298 or 503-861-4202.

The Harbor Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Advocacy Center — Recruiting volunteers to help with events, office help, and for on call crisis line shifts. For information or an application, contact Melissa Henige at 503-325-3426 or melissa@harbornw.org.

Titanic Lifeboat Academy — Volunteer to help care for animals and assist with sustainable living projects. Some training provided. For information, contact Caren Black at 503-325-6886.

Tri-City Spay and Neuter Thrift Store — Needs volunteers interested in improving the welfare of animals. For information, call 503-738-7040.

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary — Uniformed civilian volunteer branch provides boating education courses, vessel inspections to public. No former military or boating experience needed. For information, call Della Wilson at 360-244-7062 or email wilsontekart@gmail.com.

Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — Volunteers needed to help with Meals on Wheels and in the dining room. For information, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.

Wildlife Rehab Center of the North Coast — Needs volunteers to help rehabilitate orphaned and injured wildlife. For information, call 503-338-0331 or go to coastwildlife.org.

Young Life North Coast — Faith-based youth outreach seeks adults to join a team of volunteer leaders. For information, go to thenorthcoast.younglife.org or call 503-739-0212.