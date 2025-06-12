Register a team for the CMH Classic Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

The first annual CMH Classic golf tournament, which takes place Aug. 15 at the Gearhart Golf Links, will support the BuildCMH Expansion Project.

Four-person teams will compete on the golf course, vying for the championship trophy and bragging rights. The event will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with a four-player team scramble format through 18 holes.

Up to 20 teams may register for the event. Registration is $1,500 per team. To register a team, go to https://tinyurl.com/CMHgolf1.

The event is also looking for sponsors at $2,000, $2,500 and $5,000 levels. Sponsorships include logo signage, booths at sponsored holes, recognition on event materials and social media.

The $2,500 and $5,000 levels also include a team registration. For information about sponsorships, contact Briana Smith at briana@events-nw.com.