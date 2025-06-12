Letter: Compassion for the unhoused shouldn’t be controversial Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

For nearly three years, the 20-plus volunteers of Nourish Those in Need, with the help of private donations and grants, have served a hot, nourishing meal five days a week for the unhoused individuals living behind the old recycling area on S Street in Seaside. Before parking fines were instituted, others would come by to provide warm coats, or socks, or tarps during storms.

The city is planning to move this group to a newly sanctioned encampment behind the Public Works building. Clatsop Community Action (CCA) has been contracted for $50,000 to manage the site. The site will have a security fence and a staff member living on site.

But we will not be allowed to continue to provide these meals. The concern is that we are “enabling” homelessness, but the causes of homelessness are as varied as the individuals trying to survive on the street.

Will they stay in the camp or return to the street or the parks and the neighborhoods? Where is the promise of mental health services and addiction treatment? Adequate shelter space? We know this can be a path to recovery.

If you believe that everyone deserves to eat, even when they are experiencing homelessness … if you believe that volunteer-led compassion has a place in our response to human suffering … then let your voice be heard. We simply ask to be allowed to do so.

LINDSEY MORRISON

Founder and director, Nourish Those in Need

Seaside