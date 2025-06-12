In One Ear: Six new signs Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

“Since the unveiling of the Astoria Armory Mezzanine Sign Museum, and the word getting out, six new signs have joined the display,” Jeff Daly told the Ear. “Mike Abrahms contacted me that he found two signs under a building on 12th Street that was being worked on. From the old glass store, next to Pho Meka on Marine Drive, owner Long Nguyen donated two signs from the 1950s, advertising auto glass repair.

“And, the crown jewel is from Astoria’s famous sign painter: Arvid Wuonola’s hard hat he wore on the job for decades. Local artist Jo Brown studied his style experience and was honored to have his hat join the display. More than a few people have said that it would be an amazing place to get together for parties and events.” (Photo: Jeff Daly)