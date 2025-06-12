In One Ear: He gave 150% Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Many years ago the Ear went on a quest to find out about Arvid Wuonola, who had a sign-painting business in Astoria for 56 years. He is pictured top left, in 1985; bottom left, during World War II; and bottom right, painting a window in Astoria.

“It was unusual growing up in a small town with the added feature of one’s father being recognized by all, and known and beloved by many,” Arvid’s son, Mark Wuonola, wrote in response to an email. He is pictured, upper right.

“He was a businessman, but his first love was the people he worked with. He was one of those people with the blessing that he loved his work. He had struggled when he started his business in the depth of the Great Depression.”

He had already practiced and learned brush lettering at Knappa-Svensen High School. Jon Westerholm recalled that his mother graduated with the painter, who “could draw like mad, and enjoyed doing it.”

“He never took shortcuts,” Mark said. “If the piece of wood for a sign would have looked good enough for most sign painters to letter the sign onto, ‘good enough’ wasn’t good enough for him. An extra coat of paint it was. I worked for him Saturdays and summers … and remember how he scrutinized my work. And, I should add, his own.”

His business was very successful, Mark added. “He loved to work (and) greatly admired the ‘Abraham Lincoln of legend.’ Even though some of the stories of ‘Honest Abe’ were probably more fiction than fact, Arvid Wuonola believed them as if they were gospel. And what is important is that he lived them. He gave his customers 150%.” (Photos: Mark Wuonola)