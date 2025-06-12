In One Ear: Goonie trivia trove Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Feeling a little let down because the Goonies 40th Anniversary Weekend is over? The Ear has just the ticket for you to keep you occupied for a while:

The Goonies Trivia and Quizzes, at tinyurl.com/GoonTest2, boasts “20 The Goonies quizzes and 285 The Goonies trivia questions and fun facts,” and consists of numerous small trivia tests of 15-plus questions.

Next, you can check out the 100-plus trivial gems on the Internet Movie Database page, “The Goonies Trivia,” at tinyurl.com/goontriv. For example: The newspaper article photo of Chester Copperpot is really actor Keenan Wynn. And … more than 900,000 gallons of water were used in the movie. And … One-Eyed Willie’s name is actually William B. Pordobel, and his skull was made of real bone.

There is also a treasure trove of Goonieness at IMDB’s “The Goonies Goofs,” at tinyurl.com/GoonGoofs. Only a true Goonie-phile with an eagle eye for detail would catch these bloopers.

So go ahead and have a good Goon-fest. (Photo: Warner Bros.)