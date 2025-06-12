In One Ear: Around town Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Local morsels from The Daily Morning Astorian, June 12, 1887:

• For $1 the Oregon Railroad & Navigation Co. will take you to Portland and back again from the 15th to the 20th, inclusive … it is probably the cheapest traveling on the coast.

Note: Definitely. It would be about $34 now.

• The editor of the Oregon Register says that D. C. Ireland told him last week he was going to work in a newspaper office in Idaho. Must be mistaken, Westerfield. Ireland told us last week that he was going to go into the newspaper business here.

Note: DeWitt Clinton Ireland founded the Tri-Weekly Astorian, which was launched on July 1, 1873, and sold the newspaper in 1881. However, an article in The Oregonian says he started several other newspapers after that, including two more in Astoria.

• A genuine Chinook canoe reposes gracefully back of Cass Street (now 10th Street) landing. Its prow … hath shape like unto a gondola, and there is an airy grace and contour of line to the structure that is suggestive of speed.

Note: There’s a replica of a Chinookan burial canoe honoring Chief Comcomly up at the Astoria Column.