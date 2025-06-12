CMH offering medical assistant scholarships Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Columbia Memorial Hospital is offering eight scholarships that will pay for tuition, fees and books to attend the medical assistant training program at Clatsop Community College (CCC) in the 2025-2026 academic year.

The goal is to assist students in pursuing a Medical Assistant Certificate (MA). Though receipt of scholarship does not guarantee employment at CMH, the intent will be to offer the opportunity to apply for available positions and interview all scholarship recipients.

Scholarships are awarded and designated by a CMH review committee. Recipients will only be eligible to receive the scholarship once. The scholarships are being offered on the basis of completed application and recommendation forms and an interview. Applications are due Aug. 1.

For detailed information, and the forms needed to apply, go to tinyurl.com/CMHAugust1.