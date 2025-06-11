“No Kings” rallies planned for Astoria, North Coast Published 1:14 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Protests part of a nationwide movement

On Saturday, protesters in Astoria and beyond will join in a nationwide “No Kings” movement to speak out against President Donald Trump and presidential overreach.

The protests — which are anticipated to take place in more than 1,800 locations across the country — will happen on the same day as a military parade planned in Washington, D.C. to honor the Army’s 250th anniversary. Trump has warned that “heavy force” will be used against “any” protesters present at the parade, which coincides with Flag Day and the president’s 79th birthday. The actions also come amid growing tensions in Los Angeles, where the president recently deployed around 1,000 National Guard troops to respond to protests against his recent immigration crackdown, despite objections from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

In Astoria, North Coast Action and Indivisible North Coast Oregon are partnering for a mile-long rally along Marine Drive between 18th and 35th streets, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“One reason we protest is because we want people to remember that in America, protest is normal,” said Deb Vanasse, an organizer from North Coast Action, a local advocacy group. “It’s part of our heritage, and a lot of what we’re seeing at the federal level right now is what is not normal, especially when you look at sending troops into Los Angeles, etc.”

Julia Hesse, an interim coordinator with Indivisible North Coast Oregon, said the goal is to build a movement against what many have called out as a rise in authoritarianism. The upcoming protest, she said, will give people an opportunity to raise their voices against the disappearing of immigrants without due process, proposed cuts to programs like Medicaid and a range of other issues.

“There’s nothing that this administration is doing that will not affect every single one of us sooner rather than later,” Hesse said.

Saturday’s event is advertised as a peaceful protest — and both Hesse and Vanasse emphasized their respective organizations’ commitment to nonviolence. Hesse added that she’s working to train a safety team of more than a dozen people who will be stationed throughout the rally to help with deescalation, if needed.

“We’re going to make sure that if there’s any trouble or any tensions that we’ll be there to deescalate or to provide support,” Hesse said. “And then we’re stressing, be a good neighbor.”

Event organizers are asking protesters to stay on the south side of Marine Drive to help reduce pedestrian crossings and make the event safer. They’re also asking protesters not to park in the Maritime Museum or Coast Guard parking lots.

Although Vanasse isn’t sure exactly how many people will show, she said feels momentum building; in April, North Coast Action and Indivisible North Coast Oregon organized a similar protest for the national “Hands Off” movement that drew hundreds of people. Now is an easy time in history to feel afraid, she said — but as she looks to Saturday’s rally, the hope is to build courage and community.

“In America, power is not from the top down,” Vanasse said. “Power is from the people up, and we don’t want to lose sight of that.”

LOCAL RALLIES:

Astoria

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

On the south side only of Marine Drive from 18th to 35th streets

Seaside

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sidewalk on Highway 101 at the Seaside Outlet Mall

1111 N Roosevelt Dr

Manzanita

Noon to 2 p.m.

Junction of 101 South and Laneda Avenue

Long Beach, Washington

Noon to 3 p.m.

Bolstad Pavillion

420 Bolstad Ave West









