Letter: On June 14, let's celebrate 'No Kings Day'
June 10, 2025

While my mother, Jessie Claudia DeMasters, was born on June 14, 1931, and Donald J. Trump was born on June 14, 1946, their date of birth is probably the only similarity between them. I have no doubt that Jessie would have been horrified by many of the actions of our president during his terms in office or before. ​

It so happens that June 14 — Flag Day of 2025 — is not only the 250th anniversary of the creation of the U.S. Army but also happens to be President Donald J. Trump’s 79th birthday when he has plans for a military parade, supposedly celebrating the Army’s birthday. However, I am willing to bet that it’s going to be all about him. Any takers? ​​​​​During Trump’s first term he wanted a military parade, but the idea was dumped because of the $92 million price tag and the damage to the roads of Washington, D.C. caused by military equipment rolling over them. ​

On May 9 this year, Russia celebrated the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II with a huge Victory Day parade. That’s exactly the kind of parade President Trump wants to see. In a May 5 post the president said, “Therefore, I am hereby declaring a National Holiday in celebration of the Victories of World War I, where the Armistice was signed on November 11, 1918, and World War II, where the Victory date was May 8, 1945.”

I thought Nov. 11 was already a national holiday, but now I guess May 8 is too. Seems to me that for whatever reason, the leaders of militaristic countries really like to flaunt their might with military prowess parades. The Caesars of Rome probably did the same thing, but why should the United States of America follow their lead or that of Russia and China, particularly when the Department of Government Efficiency is chainsaw hacking at unnecessary costs?

​​I’m more than willing to wish both the U.S. Army along with President Trump a very happy birthday, so long as the celebrations are kept low key and to a minimum for the sake of cost cutting. How about you?

RALPH D. WARNER

Ocean Park, Washington