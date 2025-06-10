Letter: Learn and act after 16th Street fatality Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The flowers we put out to memorialize the recent accident and death at 16th Street and Irving Avenue in Astoria were still fresh when the speeding started up apace. The state police trooper who talked to us said he knew Irving and 16th was a very bad intersection.

Years ago, when my daughter was taking driving lessons, the driving school would not teach there because they said it was a very bad intersection. I have begged Councilors Elisabeth Adams and Andy Davis and Mayor Sea Fitzpatrick to take an interest.

A petition being circulated, which has more than 380 signatures, has some great ideas for solutions. They include installing speed bumps, better signage and using radar speed signs and cameras. Moreover, re-evaluating traffic patterns in collaboration with traffic safety experts could address the confusion that often befalls out-of-town drivers: the existence of a number of “4-way stops,” with exceptions, cause confusion. An expert review would help sculpt a road system that’s protective for all travelers.

Astoria has for years had extremely light enforcement of traffic rules. Red lights downtown seem to be taken as suggestions. Speeding is the norm on 16th Street. Fast-moving electric bikes on the riverwalk can be a hazard. Police patrols on foot or on bikes downtown would be a great addition.

Maybe a park ranger program for the riverwalk. Photo red lights in the downtown core could also help. Our main downtown streets may be state highways, but local officials could certainly press for state help. I would love for city officials to look at the recent fatality and see it as an opportunity to improve safety.

JACOB and ROSE LEWIN

Astoria