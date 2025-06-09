Man accused of hit-and-run a former law officer Published 2:13 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

‘Tragic outcome’ leaves community heartbroken

The man accused of killing a pedestrian in a recent hit-and-run was a law enforcement officer with the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office until he was put on leave and ultimately fired in 2019 for showing up to work intoxicated and exhibiting “erratic and unpredictable” behavior after the passing of his wife.

Michael M. Smith, 50, of Astoria, was arraigned last week in Clatsop County Circuit Court, charged with manslaughter in the first degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and hit-and-run, among others.

On June 1, law enforcement responded to a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian traffic crash. Smith had allegedly struck 77-year-old Patricia Harrison, of Astoria, as she was walking at the intersection of 16th Street and Irving Avenue around 9:20 a.m. He then fled the scene in his van after hitting Harrison, then crashing into a car at 17th and Irving.

Harrison was found dead at the scene with catastrophic injuries to her torso, neck and head consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Smith was apprehended by police in the 1700 block of Jerome Avenue, passed out in his disabled vehicle. According to court documents, he woke up as officers were waiting for cover units and couldn’t tell who was speaking to him.

Arresting Officer Cory Gerig of the Astoria Police Department reported that Smith had pinpoint pupils and smelt heavily of alcohol. Gerig advised Smith that he had been in a crash, and Smith said someone had thrown something at his vehicle. He was said to be “emotionally all over the place.”

A blood draw was done at Columbia Memorial Hospital, revealing a blood alcohol level of 0.34%, more than four times the legal limit.

The fatality comes six years after Smith’s dismissal from the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Department in 2019. A member of the department since 1999, he was a Sergeant when a psychological evaluation found he was unfit for duty after the passing of his wife.

“Upon Smith’s return to work on administrative leave/light duty, he engaged in erratic and unpredictable behavior to include failing to communicate with superiors in a timely manner, failing to report for duty as scheduled, failing to communicate late arrivals, and an inability to perform the essential functions of a Sergeant including attention to detail and task completion,” according to a memorandum from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. “The CCSO put Smith on administrative leave a month after his return due to reporting to work with measurable alcohol in his bloodstream (.014 BAC).”

The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training emphasized that while concerning, Smith’s conduct was the result of an inability to cope with his wife’s death rather than intentional misconduct, and that his separation from the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Department did not constitute a moral fitness violation.

Clatsop County Sheriff Matt Phillips said he had worked alongside Smith and had known him to be thoughtful and a hard worker prior to Smith’s wife passing from cancer. After that, he reportedly spiraled. Phillips said the department offered resources and support, but that Smith had not managed to find a way to cope with the grief.

“I really don’t have an official statement, nothing I say can change or make sense of such a tragic outcome,” Phillips told The Astorian in an email. “Drugs and alcohol don’t discriminate when choosing who to torture … I’m heartbroken for everyone affected by this.”

Smith remains lodged in the Clatsop County Jail on $500,000 bail.





