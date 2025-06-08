Astoria softball team overcomes obstacles to win 4A Girls Softball Championship Published 5:12 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

The “flu game.”

This phrase was popularized by NBA great Michael Jordan, after he scored 38 points in game five of the 1997 NBA Finals to lead the team to victory. Ever since that performance, athletes everywhere dream of that type of game, one that can cement them into legendary status.

One such performance happened Saturday during the 4A Girls Softball Championship game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.

Astoria senior pitcher Maddie Wilkin had been sick for a couple of days leading into Saturday’s championship game. Not only was she battling through an illness, the Fishermen would be playing in an unfamiliar environment. Even during the summer months, Astoria doesn’t usually reach above 75 degrees, so the Fishermen were going to have to endure 80+ degree temperatures. Finally, the Fishermen were taking on Cowapa League rival St. Helens, who had beaten them two out of three times.

The stage was set for a potentially epic 4A title game, as each of the previous three meetings between the Lions and Fishermen had been decided by two or less runs. Through five innings, another classic looked to be in store.

Wilkin and counterpart Emeline Curaming of St. Helens took turns retiring the side. Though the Fishermen had multiple runners in scoring position throughout the first four innings they were unable to do anything with it.

In championship games, it’s usually one inning that will determine the winner. The fourth looked to be the inning that No. 1 seed St. Helens was waiting for. After a pair of errors by the Fishermen and a walk, the Lions were set up pretty. St. Helens had the bases loaded with just one out. After a timeout to allow Wilkin to rehydrate, she went on to get the next two outs and kept the game tied at zero.

After a scoreless fifth, the moment came for the Fishermen.

With one out, Nayomi Holmstedt singled on a ground ball to second base, Hailey Svensen roped her third hit to left field, then Aryana Adams reached on a fielders choice. The Lions went for the lead runner at third, but Holmstedt beat the throw. This brought up the pitcher, Wilkin. She helped herself with a single to left field breaking the 0-0 seal. After a Taryen Wray pop out, sophomore Lyla Carlson cleared the bases with a double off the left field wall. This gave Astoria a 4-0 lead.

Then the game shifted back to their senior pitcher. Wilkin overcame two base runners in the sixth inning to keep the score 4-0 Astoria.

The seventh inning saw Astoria put three more runs on the board. A Finley Cameron walk, a Kya Lindell infield single and Holmstedt sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third. A wild pitch scored Cameron, and Svensen delivered a sacrifice fly. Then, for the second straight game, the Fishermen’s sophomore cleanup hitter delivered a knockout blow. Adams belted a home run over the left center field fence to make the game 7-0.

With the Fishermen up big, it was clear who the champion was going to be. Their fans in attendance were getting the camera phones ready for celebratory pictures. After getting two outs, it came down to a battle of pitchers. Wilkin was working on a two hitter and only had her opposite number in front of her. Despite being the ninth place hitter, Curaming had battled all day and she found a way to work the count full.

What happened next will go down in the lore of Astoria athletics.

Wilkin began to stagger, put her hands over her mouth and started to vomit on the field for the second time. She walked into the dugout and stayed there for a few minutes before returning. Once returning, she poured in a strike to clinch her team the championship. A 7-0 victory was the first for the Astoria Softball program.

“Someone had to get the final out,” Wilkin said. “After a strikeout, I would get excited and take a few breaths to try and calm myself. I was able to get through it. I’m not playing college softball, so I came in here just trying to do what I know I can.”

In the championship game, Wilkin pitched 7 innings, gave up just two hits and struck out nine.

After reaching the semi-finals last season, Wilkin said the goal was to make the championship game and was confident the team would be able to do it, despite being without first baseman and last year’s cleanup hitter Shelby Bruney.

“I knew that we were going to make it this year,” Wilkin said.

Head coach Kent Israel said this game showcased the entire Fishermen roster. Despite being led by three seniors, the Fishermen started five underclassmen and saw contributions from all of them on Saturday.

“Maddie has earned every bit of praise,” Israel said. “She has changed our program since coming in. Her first two years she threw practically every day for us; we won our first league championship with her. Getting our sophomore pitcher Taryen really took some pressure off of her and kept her fresh.

“Our senior class is amazing, said Israel.

The Saturday victory closed the book on 23-5 season for Astoria.