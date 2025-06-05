Warrenton-Hammond School District gets new interim superintendent Published 10:45 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Samuel ‘Trip’ Goodall to serve through next school year

WARRENTON — The Warrenton-Hammond School District has welcomed Samuel “Trip” Goodall as its new interim superintendent.

Goodall, who recently retired from a seven-year stint as superintendent of the Canby School District, brings decades of experience as an educator and administrator in districts across Oregon and Washington, including as the director of high schools for Portland Public Schools.

After moving to Gearhart last year, he said he was on the lookout for opportunities to stay connected to education across the state and use his skills and experience to give back.

“I’ve always had a real interest in contributing to the communities where I’ve lived, and so I felt like this was an opportunity that I should take a look at,” he said.

Goodall began his duties as interim superintendent on May 19 and is anticipated to continue in the role through June 30, 2026. His hiring comes after Superintendent Tom Rogozinski announced his resignation earlier this year.

“Once again, I want to thank Superintendent Rogozinski for all his dedication and service to the students and community of Warrenton,” Board Chair Neal Bond told The Astorian.

Bond said the district hired the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators to lead an initial search and screening process of candidates. From there, the school board had two rounds of interviews, including with Goodall.

“It was pretty evident to the board from that, just with his knowledge, his experience, he just seemed to be the right fit for us to bridge the gap and get us through this next 12 to 14 months,” Bond said. “We have a lot of great pieces in place at Warrenton, you know, the parts are there. We just needed someone to kind of glue them together, and we feel that Trip is going to be that one for us.”

Over the past few years, the district has seen its share of administrative turnover and challenges, and in the May election, Warrenton-Hammond School Board races were among the most contested in the county with more than a dozen candidates running for four positions.

For Goodall, the focus is on the present and the future.

“I really feel like it’s important to focus on where are we today, and where are we interested in going,” he said. “If we’re doing things well, let’s try to improve upon those areas even more. If we have areas that require improvement, let’s focus on finding ways to get the necessary resources to address those areas that need some improvement.”

Goodall said he’s committed to enhancing instructional opportunities for students and families, making resources available to teachers and staff and supporting the board in upholding district programs and policies. So far, he said he’s been impressed with staff — and he wants to find ways to continue to acknowledge that good work.

“It’s really a year for me to really observe and do some assessment, so that hopefully I can contribute to recognizing the positive culture that I currently see — and then, how do we expand that,” he said.