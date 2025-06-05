Roth joins CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Columbia Memorial Hospital has announced that Renee Roth, an advanced practice registered nurse, and board-certified acute care nurse practitioner, has joined the CMH-Oregon Health & Science University Knight Cancer Collaborative as an oncology provider.

Roth recently worked as an oncology/hematology acute care nurse practitioner with the Dayton Physicians Network. She earned a master’s degree in acute care nursing practice, with a specialty in hematology/oncology, from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.

For information about the CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, go to columbiamemorial.org/cancer-care.