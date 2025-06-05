Letter: Staff in crisis deserves more than a quiet goodbye Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Since 1965, Tongue Point Job Corps Center has been a quiet powerhouse in Clatsop County — educating youth, building careers, and strengthening our community through service. Now, as the U.S. Department of Labor pauses operations at contractor-run centers, that legacy is at risk.

More than 150 staff members are being laid off — many losing both their jobs and their housing in under 30 days. These are not just jobs disappearing — they are mentors, educators, case managers, and tradespeople who have shaped lives and strengthened our region for decades.

Job Corps staff and students have always shown up for us. They’ve volunteered thousands of hours: restoring the Astoria Column and Doughboy Monument, preparing meals for the Senior Center, supporting Court Appointed Special Advocates and United Way fundraisers, helping with annual events like Scandinavian festival and Clatsop County Fair, and sharing their award-winning float in the Regatta Parade. They’ve offered health screenings in schools and contributed thousands of work-based learning hours to local employers.

We owe them more than a quiet goodbye. Please help however you can — housing leads, career opportunities, financial services, or even small gestures like care packages or discounted meals.

There is a shared resource folder for TPJCC staff at tinyurl.com/CCresources4TPJCC, and you’re invited to contribute. Rapid Response, a layoff support team through WorkSource Oregon, will be connecting directly with staff to share additional resources related to unemployment & health insurance options.

Let’s fight for the future of Job Corps — and take care of the people who built it: savejobcorps.com.

KATRINA GASSER STURGEON

Knappa