Letter: ‘Resist’: Tongue Point closure hits home Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

My father, Ross Adams (1907-2000), was a professional mathematician. When he retired, he volunteered for seven years as a math tutor at the Tongue Point Job Corps Center. He did so, as he told The Daily Astorian (Aug. 27, 1992), because he found that most of the students were good kids, and because their goal was simply to share in the American Dream.

With the Trump administration announcing the closure of this Job Corps facility soon, my hope is that we can somehow come awake and save ourselves, and America’s future.

To that end, I recently found myself, in my late eighties, struggling to write legibly one word on an old board, which I then placed in the front yard facing the street. The word: “Resist.”

ROBERT ADAMS

Astoria