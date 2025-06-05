Letter: Gender shouldn’t limit who plays baseball Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Am I the only one who thinks it’s unacceptable that Major League Baseball (MLB) is investing in a women’s softball league?

The implicit message this sends is clear: Men and boys play baseball. Women and girls play softball.

And yet, the movie “A League of Their Own” is still considered a classic. This 1992 film is based on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, a women’s baseball league that lasted from 1943 to 1954. Several years ago, a TV series based on this movie aired on Amazon.

Now imagine this: Caitlin Clark can only play on one side of the basketball court, because full-court is not ladylike. All Women’s National Basketball Association games are 6-on-6, because less running is ladylike.

This archaic, outdated version of women’s hoops was played in high schools as recently as 1995 in Oklahoma. Do we really want to continue the baseball equivalent in 2025?

Everyone who claims to be in favor of gender equality should be infuriated, as well. I plan to boycott supporting MLB.

MAX MILANDER CHASE

Astoria