In One Ear: Protecting the docks Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

The “Goonies” Astoria Police Department badge, which has appeared everywhere lately, is in high demand. It even drew the attention of KATU Digital Content Producer Bobby Corser, who interviewed Astoria’s Police Chief, Stacy Kelly, to get the details.

So, who came up with the patch idea? Actually, it was Sgt. Thomas Litwin, the chief revealed. Then the chief started designing and it soon became a “team effort.” They had to be very careful to avoid any copyright infringement on Warner Brothers, so they couldn’t use the Goonies font, or the words Goondocks or Goonies.

So they “de-goonied the patch, but still got the message across,” he explained. “So ‘protecting the docks’ is, you know, pretty generic, and we’ve had docks here since the 1800s.” And that’s a Sasquatch, not Sloth. But hey, a Sasquatch is as Pacific Northwest as it gets.

The plan is that the officers will wear the patch all summer. “I’ll probably just let them keep them on till the shirts wear out,” the chief noted.

The patches are made by Point Emblems, which makes the police department’s regular badges. (But, if they haven’t already sold out, they’re available at The Goondocks.)

And, in proper Goonie spirit for the upcoming 40th anniversary celebration, “we’re looking forward to all the guests,” the chief added. “… And I think it’s going to be a great weekend.” (Screenshot: Bobby Corser/KATU; Badge: The Goondocks)