In One Ear: Just blessed Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

On May 30, Hannah Olsen of KATU Lifestyle/Afternoon Live interviewed the Goonies House owner, Behman Zakeri, about all things Goonie, since the movie’s 40th anniversary is this weekend.

His life was inspired by “The Goonies,” starting when he was a child. “I think I speak for the whole Goonies community, because I first and foremost am a Goonie,” he explained. “I was a kid that grew up in the 1980s, rode bikes like the kids, and I identified as one of those, you know, what do you call them? Underdogs, outcasts, just rejects, whatever you want to call it. That was us.

“You know, we were dirt poor. We didn’t have anything. And the dream was, let’s find a treasure map, and let’s go find this treasure, and that way we’re rich and, you know, we save our house and our parents from going under foreclosure.

“I mean, it was a pipe dream, as a kid, and we’re just blessed that we were selected by the previous owner,” he added. “She graciously picked us, even though we weren’t the highest offer, and trusted us, most importantly, to do the right thing for the Goonies and for the community.” She chose wisely. (Screenshot: KATU Lifestyle/Afternoon Live)