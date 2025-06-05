In One Ear: Highly coveted Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

“Behman Zakeri (owner of the Goonie House) is going wild,” Jeff Daly, owner of Astoria Underground Tours, reports. “He has made 500 coins that will be spread throughout the county to be discovered.”

The coin (pictured) is an exclusive Goonie House 40th anniversary Challenge Coin. Several similar-looking coins are out there, but this one is special. The backside’s engraving of the Goonie House is a real eye-catcher.

To those not familiar with the term “challenge coin,” Mr. Wikipedia had the simplest answer: “A challenge coin is a small coin or medallion, bearing an organization’s insignia or emblem and carried by the organization’s members.”

“Adam F. Goldberg and Behman wanted to give away something special,” Jeff explained, “and related to the house for the 40th anniversary.”

“These things are valuable and will be highly coveted,” Jeff noted. “Astoria Underground Tours has reports of seeing and hearing Sloth under the streets of Astoria and hiding these coins. It’s been rumored that discarded Baby Ruth candy wrappers have been found.” The coin hunt is on. (Photos: Jeff Daly)