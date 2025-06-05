In One Ear: Early morning echo Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

A musical nugget from The Daily Morning Astorian, June 5, 1888:

• The Meserve Band woke the echoes and the citizens at 5:45 yesterday morning. Some thought it was the last grand parade of the season, but they were just playing a tune as they went on board the sternwheeler Telephone.

Note: At first, the Ear thought “Meserve” was a typo for “Reserve,” but nope, it isn’t. According to the Meserve Family website, Dr. John Willis Meserve, who was also a carpenter, arrived in Astoria in 1881.

He promptly headed east, winding up in Delena, which is between Clatskanie and Rainier. There he lived in a cedar tree stump, which he shingled, until he could build a house and bring his wife and 12 children out west to join him.

The Meserve Family Band of 12 was formed in 1887 under the leadership of the oldest son, Charles. He arranged the music and helped the children with their instruments. Decked out in “beautiful uniforms, Navy blue wool, gold braid and buttons,” they also wore felt hats “with a gold ‘M’ on the front, and a white ostrich feather or plume on top.”

In “great demand” for boat excursions, which were highly popular on the Lower Columbia River, especially on holidays like the Fourth of July, they were also paid $100 (about $3,300 today) plus expenses to march in a Portland parade.

One of the most well-known steamers to ply the Columbia River, the Telephone was also one of the most popular, and often drew a crowd for arrivals and departures. Even so, it can be imagined that the town was not overly thrilled with the band of 12 playing full blast at 5:45 a.m. as they boarded. (Photo: Adapted from Meserve Family photo)