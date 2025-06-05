CSI Day Camp offered in July Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

The fourth annual CSI: Forensic Day Camp, for youth ages 15 to 17, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 7-11 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds, 92937 Walluski Loop. There will be a lunch break from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Snacks will be provided, but students must bring their own lunch.

At the camp, students will become crime scene investigators, using real-life forensic techniques to solve crimes. Hands-on activities include: Collecting and analyzing fingerprints; making footprint casts; creating DNA profiles; examining blood splatter patterns; and investigating mock crime scenes.

Space is limited. Acceptance is on a first-come, first-served basis. Two forms, a student registration form and a parent or guardian consent form, must be received by June 30. A $50 registration fee is due after the application is approved by the medicolegal death investigator.

To apply, go to tinyurl.com/25CSIcamp for the forms. Mail the completed forms to: Elizabeth DeVisser, Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, 1190 S.E. 19th St., Warrenton, OR 97146 or email them to edevisser@clatsopcounty.gov.

To donate to the CSI camp fundraiser, go to tinyurl.com/CSIdonations. The funds will be used towards scholarships, supplies, snacks, guest speakers and camp T-shirts with sponsors listed.