Community Notes: June 5, 2025 Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

FRIDAY

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Children’s Clothing Bank — 3 to 6 p.m., free good condition clothes for children age infant to 12, Warrenton First Baptist Church, 30 N.E. First St. in Warrenton. For information, call 503-861-2432 or 503-791-7522.

Seaside Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. Proof of vaccination and booster and masks required. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.

Ostomy Support Group — For information, call Lisa Harris at 503-338-4523.

SATURDAY

Children’s Clothing Bank — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free good condition clothes for children age infant to 12, Warrenton First Baptist Church, 30 N.E. First St. in Warrenton. For information, call 503-861-2432 or 503-791-7522.

Detachment 1228 Marine Corps League — For information, contact Lou Neubecker at 503-717-0153.

SUNDAY

Blacksmith Enthusiasts Meet — For information, contact Mark Standley at 503-434-0148 or Herman Doty at 971-306-1043 or ringinganvildesign@gmail.com.

MONDAY

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Pinochle Group — Looking for players. For information, call 503-869-2390.

Astoria Rotary Club — For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org.

Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.

Parkinson’s Support Group — For information, call 503-440-1970 or 503-440-1985.

Peninsula Quilt Guild — For information, call Janet King at 360-665-3005.

Seaside Lions Club — For information, call 503-738-7693.

Pacific NW Head Injury Support Group — For information, call 209-791-3092.

Pacific County Democrats — For information, go to fb.me/DemocratsofPacificCounty.

TUESDAY

Tobacco Free Coalition of Clatsop County — Anyone interested in tobacco use prevention and education welcome. For information, call Steven Blakesley at 503-325-8500 or Alissa Dorman at 503-325-4321, ext. 5758.

Stewardship Quilting Group — Help needed for charity quilting and sewing. Donations of material always appreciated. For information, call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.

Do Nothing Club — Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday. Lorna (cook) 503-298-3437, no lunch Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day.

Astoria-Warrenton Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. Proof of vaccination and booster and masks required. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.

Astoria Lions Club — 11:30 a.m., Lions and visitors meet at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St. For information, contact Ray Montgomery at 971-286-8009 or go to facebook.com/LionsClubAstoria.

WEDNESDAY

Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up or dine in for a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420. Debbie Dunaway 503-791-7298

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Association on Mental Disabilities — Support group for families of those with chronic mental illness. For information, contact Harry Comins at 503-440-3403.

Warrenton Business Association — For information, call Kristin Talamantez at 503-861-9750.

Fat Quarter Quilters ­— Not limited to quilts. For information, call 503-325-3300 or 800-298-3177 or go to homespunquilt.com.

THURSDAY

Veterans Coffee Time — 9 to 11 a.m., Astoria Elks Lodge No. 180, 453 11th St. There is a $2 charge for non-veterans.

Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up or dine in for a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Astoria-Warrenton Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.

Rotary Club of Seaside — For information, visit Rotary Club of Seaside on Facebook at fb.me/SeasideRotary. Jason Schermerhorn 503-440-5859

Lower Columbia Chief Petty Officers Association — The club accepts all enlisted prior, retired and active military personnel, rank E7 and above. For information, call Lauren Walton 208-290-8110.

OTHER

Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.

Sheets Needed — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 320 First Ave. in Seaside, needs double queen and king flat sheets for the quilting club. To donate, contact Claudia Kulland at 503-505-1626.

Fabric Needed — Comfort Quilters needs cotton or cotton polyester fabric and embroidery floss donations and people willing to sew quilt tops and/or tie quilts that are made for the Long Beach, Washington hospice and Coast Pregnancy Clinic in Astoria. For information, call or text Claudia Halliburton at 503-505-1626.