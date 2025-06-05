Bergerson wins award and $2,000 scholarship Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

The Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa and Vesta Hospitality have awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Maevri Bergerson, as the 25th recipient of the Astoria High School Principal’s Award.

The award, established in 2001, is based on three pillars: helping, health and knowledge. Bergerson has been an example of involvement, service and excellence at Astoria High School with her leadership in a broad variety of activities and programs.

“Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa and Vesta Hospitality are proud to support the Principal’s Award scholarship program, which celebrates the promise and perseverance of students in our community,” said Billy Moore, general manager.

Bergerson’s name will be engraved on the plaque alongside her predecessors, and will be displayed in the hotel’s Hall of History.