Bergerson wins award and $2,000 scholarship

Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

By The Astorian

From left, Lynn Jackson, Astoria High School principal; Maevri Bergerson, 2025 Astoria High School Principal’s Award recipient; and Beth Frausto, Astoria High School counselor.

The Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa and Vesta Hospitality have awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Maevri Bergerson, as the 25th recipient of the Astoria High School Principal’s Award.

The award, established in 2001, is based on three pillars: helping, health and knowledge.  Bergerson has been an example of involvement, service and excellence at Astoria High School with her leadership in a broad variety of activities and programs.

“Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa and Vesta Hospitality are proud to support the Principal’s Award scholarship program, which celebrates the promise and perseverance of students in our community,” said Billy Moore, general manager.

Bergerson’s name will be engraved on the plaque alongside her predecessors, and will be displayed in the hotel’s Hall of History.

You Might Like

Print Article

Marketplace